Sean Spicer hid in bushes to avoid reporters, news outlets say

WASHINGTON — If the country’s political atmosphere wasn’t strange enough, multiple reports emerged Wednesday claiming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer attempted to evade reporters by hiding in a bush.

Naturally, Twitter has a lot to say about this:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer literally hid behind a hedge to escape reporters yesterday: https://t.co/j6HKZGUidr pic.twitter.com/e6nmw0kqaR — Greg Leding (@gregleding) May 10, 2017

He hid. IN BUSHES. Not Melissa McCarthy doing Sean Spicer. SEAN SPICER. https://t.co/aE8IGuTpgA — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) May 10, 2017

The bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday evening, shortly after news broke that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, multiple news outlets, including the Washington Post, report.

The Post reports Spicer acknowledged the stunning news by standing in the press office doorway and “shouting a statement” to nearby reporters.

The press secretary then reportedly disappeared, with staff saying he might address the press again. Later, staff changed that maybe to a definite no.

However, amid mounting criticism of Comey’s firing, the Post reports Spicer and two spokeswomen decided to defend the president’s actions on CNN, Fox News and Fox Business.

The trio “were suddenly speed-walking” to these interviews, at which time Spicer “spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind these sets,” the Post reports.

The press secretary would only emerge from the bush and answer questions if reporters did not film him doing so, the Post reports Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, said.

Spicer got his wish and was soon standing in near darkness between two tall hedges, with more than a dozen reporters closely gathered around him. For 10 minutes, he responded to a flurry of questions, vacillating between light-hearted asides and clear frustration with getting the same questions over and over again. — Washington Post

In a letter to Comey Tuesday about his firing, the president said the decision was meant to restore “public trust and confidence” in the FBI.

Paired with the letter was a scathing review by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, regarding Comey’s handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email practices, CNN reports.

The timing of Comey’s firing, along with his role in leading an investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, have prompted widespread criticism and speculation.