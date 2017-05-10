Families upset over Queen of Peace High School closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A hard reality hit home Wednesday night for families connected to Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington, New Jersey.

“My husband went to this school my daughter graduated in ’14, my son is a sophomore, I work there,” explained Toni Rutigliano.

Monday the Archdiocese of Newark announced Queen of Peace would be closing in June. They cited years of low enrollment and financial shortfalls.

The closure comes despite an aggressive fundraising campaign. One class of 1977 graduate told PIX11 News “a friend of mine from high school became very successful gave 250,000 and the same year that a classmate gave 200,000.”

Wednesday evening school families attended a town hall meeting at Our Queen of Peace Church where they expressed their frustration about having to find new schools for the fall.