Children, ages 4 and 5, missing following supervised visit with homeless father in NJ: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Two young children are missing following a supervised visit with their father, who is allegedly homeless and has a history of drug addition, the Newark Police Department said Wednesday.

Sammy Tene, 5, and China Tene, 4, were visiting with their father, Moso Tene, 30, at the Wilentz Justice Complex,New Jersey Family Court Building, located at 212 Washington St., when they were last seen, city officials say.

A state worker supervising the visit left the room at some point, and upon return, both children and the father were gone, according to police. Tene is believed to have left the visit with the children around 4 p.m.

Moso Tene is homeless and has a history with drug addition, according to police.

He is currently clean shaven and has bleach blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white sneaker and dark jeans.

His son, Sammy, was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt featuring a “Star Wars” logo, dark jeans and light-up “Spider Man” sneakers.

China, Tene’s daughter, was last seen wearing a purple and pink hooded jacket, and purple and pink tights with black hearts on the them. Police say she is missing her two front teeth and has short black hair.

Police received a report of the missing children around 7:30 p.m., and are assisting the Human Service Police in trying to locate the children.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.