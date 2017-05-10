Brooklyn teen punched, robbed by man who followed her home from subway: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – A man followed a 16-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother home from the subway before forcing his way into their Brooklyn apartment, punching the teen and running off with valuables, police said Tuesday.

Cops say the man stalked the siblings from the Franklin Avenue subway station and into their apartment building near Franklin Avenue and Carroll Street just after 10:30 p.m. on May 3. When the victim, 16, and her brother, 2, arrived at the door, he pushed his away inside the Crown Heights home, hit teenager in the face and choked her, police said. He took her cellphone and laptop and then ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered cuts tot her face and neck. She was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The brother was unharmed in the home invasion, police said.

Cops say the man is in his 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the Superman logo, a black jacket with yellow piping on its arms and gray sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).