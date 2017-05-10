Body found in Central Park pond, the day after another corpse was found in reservoir

CENTRAL PARK — A body was found in the pond at Central Park Wednesday morning, the second time in as many days that a corpse was found floating in a body of water at the park, police said.

The NYPD said a person was found dead inside the pond near 59th Street and East Drive. Police have not released the person’s identity nor age at this time.

It’s the second time in two days that a body was discovered inside the iconic greenspace.

On Tuesday, a maintenance worker found a decomposed body floating in the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, a 106-acre decommissioned reservoir, near Central Park West and West 90th Street.

In that case, the deceased’s name has not been released. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

