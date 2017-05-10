83-year-old man suffers fractured nose, face in unprovoked Bronx attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, the Bronx –– An 83-year-old man was hospitalized with a fractured nose and face after he was punched unprovoked on a Bronx sidewalk, police said.

The victim was walking near 995 Fox St. around 11 a.m. Monday when a man standing on a street corner suddenly looked at him, then punching him in the face for no apparent reason, police said. Surveillance video provided by police shows the attacker hitting the victim with a single fist and running away right after on Fox Street.

The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness. He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition, but police say he is now stable, recovering from injuries to his face and nose.

Cops describe the culprit to be in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches, around 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans and yellow work boots.

