Taking a colorful approach to eating veggies, fruits

Taking a more colorful approach to eating can actually help you live a longer and healthier life.

RED FRUITS and VEGGIES: Helps cardiovascular, skin, and prostate wellness

YELLOW FRUITS and VEGGIES: Supports skin health and texture and even cardiovascular wellness.

GREEN FRUITS and VEGGIES: Helps protect the healthy cells.

PURPLE FRUITS and VEGGIES: Supports immune function.

BLUE FRUITS and VEGGIES: Linked to skin health.

Resources:

https://thehealthyapple.com/category/recipes/

https://thehealthyapple.com/eating-clean/

http://www.lycored.com/supplements-and-nutrition/