Taking a colorful approach to eating veggies, fruits

Taking a more colorful approach to eating can actually help you live a longer and healthier life.
RED FRUITS and VEGGIES: Helps cardiovascular, skin, and prostate wellness
YELLOW FRUITS and VEGGIES: Supports skin health and texture and even cardiovascular wellness.
GREEN FRUITS and VEGGIES: Helps protect the healthy cells.
PURPLE FRUITS and VEGGIES: Supports immune function.
BLUE FRUITS and VEGGIES: Linked to skin health.
Resources:
https://thehealthyapple.com/category/recipes/
https://thehealthyapple.com/eating-clean/
http://www.lycored.com/supplements-and-nutrition/