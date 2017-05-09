Snapchats no longer have to disappear after 10 seconds

NEW YORK — Snaps no longer have a time limit.

As part of a slate of new features announced Tuesday, Snapchat users can now select the new “infinity” icon to let friends view a photo snap for as long as they want.

“We’ve all felt the frustration of not being able to fully enjoy a Snap — even after replaying it — and we wanted to give you the option of allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

After a user taps to close the snap, it will delete as usual. Previously, you could send photos that would disappear after one to 10 seconds.

In that same vein, Snapchat also launched looping videos on Tuesday. Tap the “looping” icon after taking a video snap to have it replay repeatedly, until your friend closes it or advances to additional posts on your Snapchat Story. Stories are photo and video posts shared by users that disappear after 24 hours.

You can now also draw with emojis by tapping the doodle tool and selecting an emoji.

Snapchat also added a new tool called “magic eraser.” By tapping the scissors tool and the stars icon, users can erase something in a photo snap — like a stray piece of trash on the ground.

Tools will now show up vertically along the right-hand side of the screen, rather than appearing horizontally on the top right. Snapchat said this format will allow the company to add more creative tools to that space in the future.

Recently, Snapchat launched new 3D lenses and made stories searchable. Meanwhile, Facebook has launched Snapchat copycat features like its own version of Stories.

In other Snapchat news this week, the app’s parent company Snap will report its first quarterly results as a public company on Wednesday.