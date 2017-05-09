Slain transgender woman is ID’d; man held, questioned in her killing: police sources

MANHATTAN — A man is being held and questioned in the death of a transgender woman who died more than a week after police found her suffering head trauma in midtown, sources said Tuesday.

Brenda Bostick, 59, was identified by police Tuesday as the slain woman.

Police responded to reports of an unconscious woman in front of a building on Seventh Avenue, near West 29th Street, on April 25 around 10:30 p.m. The area includes apartments, with lower-level businesses.

Bostick was found unconscious and suffering apparent head trauma, police said.

She was hospitalized, and died last Thursday as a result of her injuries, according to police.

Complications due to a blunt impact injury to the head caused her death, according to the medical examiner, who deemed her death a homicide.

A man, 26, initially detained in connection to a criminal mischief charge for breaking a window, is now being held and questioned in her death, police sources said Tuesday.

The sources noted they are still in the early stages of the investigation into Bostick’s death.

Councilman Corey Johnson last week said he was “saddened and angered” to learn the woman had died, and that if criminality was found to be involved in her death, “all resources must” be used to apprehend those involved.

“There must be zero tolerance for acts of violence, particularly against transgender individuals, who are disproportionately targeted by hate crimes and discrimination,” Johnson said.

The New York City Anti-Violence Project said the group’s thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, and that anyone can contact its 24-hour English/Spanish hotline at 212-714-1141.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Anthony Dilorenzo contributed to this report.

