Ready. Set. Swipe.

Matthew Ahn rode the train on Saturday with a mission. At Chambers Street on the 2/3 line, he exited the train and wanted to see if he would make it to the next stop at Park Place before the train.

He made it and got right back on the train.

He also made a video with some help from his friend. Riders of some other systems have posted similar videos.

Ahn also has held the Guinness Book of World Record for visiting all 468 stations in the shortest amount of time.