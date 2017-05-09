Subway service snarled by power outage has been restored with extensive delays

NEW YORK –– Subway service snarled by an earlier power outage has been restored with delays, MTA said.

A loss of power at the DeKalb Avenue stop snagged service on select train lines in Manhattan and Brooklyn. After nearly an hour of service disruptions, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains have resumed service with extensive delays.

Some northbound B and Q trains are terminating at Prospect Park or Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Customers are still encouraged to use Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains between the two boroughs.

C trains initially faced extensive delays, but was reported to have good service as of 10 a.m.

Bus stops and train stations along affected lines in Brooklyn saw crowds of frustrated passengers.

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.

#trainpain #mta #commutingsucks A post shared by @libeg on May 9, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Subway fun, DeKalb power outage edition after my F train rerouted to G line because of "extraordinary delays on the Sixth Avenue line" #mta A post shared by Jennifer Smith (@jjfadbk) on May 9, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Good morning #mta A post shared by Leila (@leila_hirvonen) on May 9, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

For the latest transit information, refer to http://www.MTA.info.