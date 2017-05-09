BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Subway service snarled by power outage has been restored with extensive delays

Posted 9:21 AM, May 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, May 9, 2017

NEW YORK –– Subway service snarled by an earlier power outage has been restored with delays, MTA said.

A loss of power at the DeKalb Avenue stop snagged service on select train lines in Manhattan and Brooklyn. After nearly an hour of service disruptions, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains have resumed service with extensive delays.

Some northbound B and Q trains are terminating at Prospect Park or Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Customers are still encouraged to use Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains between the two boroughs.

C trains initially faced extensive delays, but was reported to have good service as of 10 a.m.

Bus stops and train stations along affected lines in Brooklyn saw crowds of frustrated passengers.

