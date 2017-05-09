PIX11 reporting spurs case to NJ Supreme Court

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Supreme Court will decide on an issue arising out of a PIX11 Help Me Howard investigation.

In November 2014, PIX11 revealed how then Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli’s office made false statements in an official document as part of his plan to auction off bogus sports memorabilia.

The phony memorabilia was part of the haul Molinelli’s office seized after the arrest of a rogue pharmacy owner. The pharmacy owner had laundered money made in illegal sales in part by buying the items.

After the PIX11 stories, Molinelli agreed to reimburse any auction purchaser who wanted a refund.

An activist from Wayne, Bill Brennan, who is now making a bid for governor, sought to hold Molinelli’s office accountable. As part of his efforts he tried to obtain a list of all bidders at the public auction.

Molinelli’s office denied his request, citing the possibility that releasing the names of these people who did business with the county could make them the target of criminals.

Brennan contends the list of people doing business with the county is public information. He challenged in court and lost. Now the state Supreme Court has issued a writ agreeing to hear Brennan’s appeal of the case.

No date for the hearing has been set.