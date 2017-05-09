Person found dead after firefighters extinguish small blaze at Manhattan apartment: FDNY

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A person suffering severe burns was found dead after firefighters put out a small fire at a Manhattan apartment complex on Tuesday, according to fire officials and police.
A blaze was reported at 107 E 105 St. in East Harlem at 6:45 a.m., FDNY officials said.
A “small fire” was put out, and one person was found dead at the location.
An adult of unknown gender was found dead, and suffering severe burns, in a ninth-floor stairwell, police said.
The building appears to be a multistory apartment complex on a residential street, Google Maps shows.
40.792190 -73.947736