N line in Queens to shut down this summer for major upgrades

ASTORIA, Queens — The N line in Astoria is set to shut down for several weekends this summer while major upgrades are being completed, including track work that will increase reliability and reduce delays.

The $12.4 million project will require eight non-consecutive weekend closures between May and September.

On these weekends, from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, free shuttle buses will replace service between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza in both directions, making stops at all affected stations.

Crews will replace all switches along a 730-foot span of elevated track south of the Astoria-Ditmars Blvd station, as well as track panels and steel girders that support the structure.

The new switches will also reduce noise along the 31st Street corridor.

Trains will not be able to operate during this work because cranes and other heavy equipment must lift large sections of track panels from the street onto the elevated structure.

During the scheduled work, NYC Transit representatives will be available along the shuttle bus route to assist customers.

Subway customers traveling to/from 39 Avenue can also use the nearby 36 Street station, and customers traveling to/from 36 Avenue and Broadway can use the Steinway St station.

The work schedule is listed below:

Work on holiday weekends such as Memorial Day and Labor Day is scheduled from 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays to 5 a.m. on Tuesdays.

• May 20-22

• Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30

• June 3-5

• August 12-14

• August 19-21

• August 26-28

• Labor Day weekend, September 2-5

• September 9-11