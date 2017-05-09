× Motorcyclist sought in hit-and-run death of 60-year-old woman

THE BRONX — Police are searching for a motorcyclist involved in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old woman last month.

It happened at 9:34 p.m. April 23 at Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue, where Rosa Ramirez was crossing the street.

The unidentified motorcyclist was traveling north on Bruckner when he struck Rosa, slamming her into the ground, and fled the scene.

A 911 call led police to find Rosa, who suffered severe head trauma. She died two days later from her injuries after being transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad need the public’s help in finding the suspect. a

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.