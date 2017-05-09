Monica snags a fridge for a Bronx grandma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ozella Gaston is a grandmother of eight in the Bronx.

She says for seven months, she's struggled with not having any place to put her food, especially milk for her 4-year-old granddaughter.

She hasn't had a refrigerator since Thanksgiving.

"I called 311. I've called management for months and nothing," Gaston said.

She lives on Bryant Avenue in the Bronx, in a transitional home for her and her family, connected to the Department of Homeless Services.

PIX11 News reached out to DHS.

A spokesperson from DHS: "Staff replaced the refrigerator yesterday and are working with the provider to make any other necessary repairs.”

