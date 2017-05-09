Man in custody after break-in at 50 Cent’s Connecticut mansion

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a break-in at Rapper 50 Cent‘s Farmington, Connecticut mansion, police said Tuesday.

FOX61 reports it happened around 12:20 p.m. A security camera picked up the suspect who was taken into custody, police said.

Police charged Elwin Joyce, 34, of Windsor, with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, criminal attempt at larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

Joyce is being held on $100,000 bond.

The rapper no longer lives in the mansion and has been trying to sell it for over a year.

In July, he dropped the price of his mansion once again after a bankruptcy judge approved a plan to reorganize his finances. According to Zillow, the hip-hop mogul cut the asking price of his 50 Poplar Hill Drive home to $5.995 million. It was dropped by $2.5 million.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, III filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

In July, Jackson appeared in bankruptcy court in Hartford. A judge approved a plan for him to reorganize his finances and pay back creditors.

The 21-bed, 35-bathroom property was listed at $8.5 million in October 2015.

The rapper and businessman originally tried to sell the mansion for $18.5 million in 2007.