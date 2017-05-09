Firefighters contain blaze that sent black smoke shooting into sky

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Firefighters have placed a blaze that sent plumes of smoke into the sky over the Upper East Side Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the area of Park Avenue and Park Avenue around 2 p.m.

Black smoke billowed from the building and could be seen from miles away.

Some kind of massive fire in the UES, as seen from Bethesda Fountain pic.twitter.com/Xr7cDSbccm — (((Coty))) (@cotycockrell) May 9, 2017

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze shortly after.

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates