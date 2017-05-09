FBI Director James Comey fired by President Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday after several members of his administration recommended his dismissal.

A statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump acted based on “clear recommendations” from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Trump released a statement shortly after about changes for the department.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions,” President Trump said.

The president says firing Comey “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI.

Spicer declined to say how Comey was notified about his termination. The New York Times reports the FBI did not immediately know about Comey’s dismissal.

The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Comey was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2013.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.