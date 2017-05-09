Con Ed transformer malfunction dumps 37,000 gallons of oil into East River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Con Edison crews are working to clean up a massive oil leak that poured approximately 37,000 gallons of oil into the East River Sunday.

Officials say a transformer insulating oil was released from one of the substations in Brooklyn. The transformer, containing 37,000 gallons of oil used with electrical equipment failed, a statement from Con Ed read.

The oil was released into the station property and the East River.

The spill also caused a voltage dip that impacted the MTA's subway service. The system problems caused major delays on several subway lines throughout the five boroughs.

Con Ed placed absorbents and skimmers in the river as part of the cleanup process. They are also working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and other agencies to remove as much oil from the water as possible.

"We will continue to assess the volume of oil that migrated to the East River, and how much oil remains in the ground on our property," Con Ed said Monday morning.

Speed restrictions are in place for boats as crews assess how much oil is in the river.

"We are taking all actions to contain and clean up the oil as safely and as quickly as possible," a Con Ed spokesperson said.