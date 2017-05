CENTRAL PARK — A body was found in the Central Park reservoir Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A maintenance worker discovered the body shortly before 1 p.m. in the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, a 106-acre lake inside the iconic greenspace near Central Park West and West 90th Street.

No further details were available about the deceased or the circumstances around their death.

