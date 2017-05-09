Bear tries to break into Connecticut home as woman is baking brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Conn. — A woman baking brownies in her Connecticut home was interrupted by an unwelcome visitor: a huge bear trying to break into her house.

"My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic," resident Bob Belfiore told CNN affiliate WSFB. "She's a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door."

Belfiore's neighbor on Stagecoach Road in Avon ran to his home for help. She'd been baking when suddenly a bruin appeared on her porch. Soon, presumably following the wafting scents of fresh brownies, it had its paws pressed against the glass of her back door.

"Though it looks cute on the railing, the bear was angry about not being able to get at the food," said Belfiore, who recorded the ordeal.

The bear, which had tags on both of its ears, managed to open the screen door, but couldn't manage to open the glass slider.

"He actually left the kitchen area and went to a second set of doors off the deck and tried those," Belfiore said, "and then went to a third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those."

Avon police responded to the home after receiving 911 calls, but the bear had left by the time they arrived. No was one hurt -- though the ordeal was unsettling.

"It was a rather harrowing experience, although it looks cute in the photos," Belfiore said.