Mother’s Day gift ideas for every kind of mom

Last Minute Gift: Ode à La Rose

So If you forgot to buy your mom or significant other a mother’s day gift. Ode a La Rose (which has been named best florist in the city many times) is offering same day orders and delivery for New York. Now, you can use code WPIX to get 20% off your mother’s day order now until mother’s day.

www.odealarose.com

New Mom

T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $99. Not only does this allow you to make meals in minutes (even if your meat is frozen, it will still be ready in minutes. As a new mom, you have no time to be spending the day over a stove, you’ll be too busy taking care of the new baby.) but the great thing about this product has a 12-in-1 so it can be used for baking cakes, slow cooking, making rice and more. For the amateur cook, this gadget is about as fool-proof as it gets. Bonus for any new moms: a homemade baby food function!

www.walmart.com

My 1st Years T Shirt & Body Suit Set $49.95 -$64.99

For all those Mom's raising strong willed little ones, this matching Mummy and baby set is for you. Treat a special Mummy (or yourself) to this white t-shirt and bodysuit set for a super cute #twinning look. Boss T-Shirt and Body Suit Set:

The t-shirt for mom features the slogan 'Boss Lady'and baby's bodysuit shows 'Mini Boss' across the front of the chest. Made from 100% soft cotton both the t-shirt and bodysuit are lightweight and comfortable for busy mums and wriggling babies. I Got It From My Mama Set $64.99 :The sweatshirt for mom features the slogan 'She Got It From Me' and baby's bodysuit shows 'I Got It From My Mama' across the front of the chest, with hand drawn love heart design. www.my1styears.com

Both sets are made from 100% soft cotton, lightweight and comfortable for busy moms and babies.

Single Mom: A Spa Day

The Red Door Spa Mother’s Day Packages or Gift Card

You’ve done the job of two people, it’s time for you to relax. This is the gift I’ve given my best friend’s mom for the last three years and it’s because she’s an amazing woman and she raised four kids on her own, and she looks forward to it every year. Red Door is offering some major mother’s day packages, and there are 8 spa locations throughout NY so you have plenty of options. The Red Door Salon & Spa has array of gifting option this Mother’s Day to help the always busy mom relax and unwind including everything from gift cards to a trio of exclusive mother’s day packages.The Mother’s Day package line up include the Signature Escape package, Iconic Red Door package, and the Ultimate indulgence package. All three Mother’s Day packages feature a mix of The Red Door’s best services ranging from nail treatments, facials and massages, hair services, makeup touchups and more! The best thing about this is you can purchases these instantly at www.thereddoor.com and email someone right away.

Art Naturals Bluetooth Oil Diffusor $49

Create a relaxing atmosphere with our state-of-the-art Electric Cool Mist Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser. It can easily be transported between the office, home, bedroom or the baby’s room. It has everything you could possibly need featuring Bluetooth technology for music play, speaker clock and alarm functions, and 7 color LED lights encased in a beautiful natural wood case. The Bluetooth Oil Diffuser is soundless until you begin your music play. Set a mood; soften skin, calm nerves, and sleep and breath better with this easy to use device. You can select the amount of time it’s on from a continuous mist or from 1, 3 and 6 hour periods.

https://artnaturals.com/products/art-naturals-bluetooth-oil-diffuser

Sexy Mom: For the mom who loves a good beauty gift, spring is here and nothing says sexy like changing your fragrance.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Mother’s day Gift Set $119 The Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL Mother’s Day Gift Set is the perfect gift to remind the moms in your life that they are strong and powerful women. The iconic stiletto-shaped bottle is the ultimate symbol of femininity, with a powerful fragrance that combines light, fresh scents of jasmine and tuberose and darker notes of cocoa and Tonka. The gift set includes the full size GOOD GIRL fragrance, a body lotion as well as a mini GOOD GIRL fragrance. It is available exclusively at Macy’s. www.macys.com

Sentimental Mom: TinyPrints Get Mom something personalized, and fun. Her favorite family photos made into iphone cases, magnets and metal prints. .

Price ranges $5.99 and Up

www.tinyprints.com

Wine Mom: WINC Wine Subscription Service from $60 and up. Winc sends 3 to 4 wine’s as a gift every month. You can buy your mom a 1 month, 3 month, 6 month up to a year subscription, and every month, they will get three to four wines mailed to them. They are grape to glass. All wines are made and distributed by them.

https://www.winc.com/

Evermine Wine Labels $9.99: Is mom a bit of sentimental and a wine lover? Evermine makes custom wine labels so you can put them on the wine bottle for your mama with super cute designs on them. (Had WPIX wine labels made)

www.evermine.com

Healthy/Fit Mom

Withings Steel HR $143.96

Forget the Fitbit, this new device is where it’s at.

Steel HR is the first HR-enabled analogue watch-style tracker that can go up to 25 days without charging in “normal” mode, more than any other HR-enabled tracker.Steel HR is a simple, stylish alternative to plastic wristbands and complicated sports watches. It’s the only analogue-watch style tracker with HR.Steel HR (like Steel) is water resistant up to 50 ATM, meaning that it can be worn in the pool, the shower and the rain.Steel HR provides enhanced connectivity with text, call and calendar notifications, as well as a silent vibrating alarm to help you get going in the morning, or off to your next meeting.

www.withings.com