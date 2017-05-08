The Meadows lineup released: Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz headlining

QUEENS, N.Y. — The Meadows Music and Arts Festival is returning to Citi Field and on Monday revealed the artists who will be performing at the weekend-long fete.

Headling the festival’s second year are Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz. The festival is set for Sept. 15 to 17 at Citi Field, and will be streamed live on Tidal.

Also included on the bill are: Run the Jewels, Future, Erykah Badu, M.I.A., Weezer, Migos, Action Bronson, Blood Orange, Broken Social Scene, Sky Ferreira, Big Boi, TV on the Radio, Tegan and Sara, Joey Bada$$, Sleigh Bells, A-Trak, Swet Shop Boys, Foster the People, LL Cool J, and Ghostface Killah. See the full lineup, here.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. May 10.