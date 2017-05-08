Shaq says he’s planning to run for sheriff

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal says he’s planning to run for sheriff in 2020.

“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” he told Atlanta’s WXIA on Friday. “You know, when I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

Shaq was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in Clayton County last year, but says it’s his experience working on a team that would help him do a good job.

“I know how to run a team,” he told WXIA. “My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”

He could run in Georgia or in Florida: Shaq is a resident in both states. Shaq hasn’t made up his mind where he’ll run, but says he feels comfortable in all sorts of places and situations.

“I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”