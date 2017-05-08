Police arrest man who opened fire on group of 5 in Nassau County

EAST MEADOW, NY — A Uniondale man was arrested Sunday – months after he opened fire on a group of five men, hitting two of them.

Jose Barahona, 19, allegedly fired at the people just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 17, police said. Two men were hit. A 20-year-old victim was shot in the hand and foot. A second victim, 37, was shot in their stomach. Both men were treated for their injuries.

The three other men in the yard – who were all in their 20s – were not injured in the shooting, police said.

Police investigated for months and investigated Barahona at Esienhower Park. He’s being charged with give counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Barahona is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.