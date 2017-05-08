× PIX11 wins 6 Emmy Awards, including best anchor and public affairs series

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station has been awarded 6 Emmy® Awards by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 350 Emmy® Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 60th Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry.

The following are PIX11’s 6 Emmy® Award wins:

Talent: Anchor – News

Kori Chambers. September 22, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Anchor – Sports

Scott Stanford. September 1, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment

Kirstin Cole. November 12, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Transportation/Traffic

Greg Mocker. November 4, 2015. (WPIX-TV).

Public/Current/Community Affairs: Series

No Place to Call Home: The New Face of Homelessness. November 9, 2015. (WPIX-TV). Mario Diaz, Reporter; Jay Dow, Correspondent

Promotion: Program Promo – Sports

Two Teams, One Station. April 2, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, SVP of Creative Services, Vas Mountzouros, Creative Director, Dave McDonald, Executive Producer, Mike Lee, Director of Photography, Jared Weitzman, Alon Sicherman