Pair wanted in back-to-back gunpoint robberies in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man and a woman wanted in connection with two gunpoint robberies in less than 10 minutes in Brooklyn.

The first robbery happened at 11:50 p.m. April 21 at a home on Stanhope Street and Central Avenue.

It was there that a 30-year-old man was entering his house when an unknown individual ambushed him from behind, pushed the victim into the residence, pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to empty his pockets, police said. The attacker ran away with the victim’s iPhone 7 and Chase credit card.

Seven minutes later, and about a block away, another gunpoint robbery began. An unknown individual entered Junclaito Deli Grocery at 311 Evergreen Ave., jumped over the counter, pulled out a gun and fire two rounds. They grabbed $1,300 from behind the counter and ran off.

No one was hurt in either incident, police said.

Police on Sunday released photos of a man and a woman they believe are connected to both robberies. Before the incidents, an unknown male and female were seen on surveillance camera parking a dark colored Nissan Maxima on Stockholm Street.

The man is described as being in his mid 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black sneakers, a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The woman was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.