New York accepting comment on revised Common Core standards for schools

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is accepting public comment on new learning standards that replace the Common Core.

The revised standards will be presented to the policy-making Board of Regents Tuesday and public comments are being accepted until June 2.

State education officials released the standards last week following a two-year process that included gathering input from the public, educators and experts.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says the revised standards include substantive changes while maintaining the rigor of the Common Core, which outlines what a student should be able to do in each grade.

The state overhauled the contentious math and English assessment exams after 1 in 5 students statewide refused to take them in 2015. New York had the highest rate of opt-outs in the country. The number was much lower in New York City, with only 2 percent of all city students opting out of the tests last year.

New York and most other states adopted the Common Core standards to improve college readiness, but they became part of broader backlash against testing and teacher evaluations.

The Regents are expected to adopt the new standards in June.