Mother’s Day breakfast in bed recipes:
Our favorite breakfast in bed recipes ahead of Mother’s Day: (Segment coming soon. Refresh page to see video)
Tiramisu
Cookie Parfaits
2 tbsp coffee liqueur
1 cup (8 ounces) mascarpone
1 1/2 cups whipped cream
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 bag Stroopwafels
2)
Cereal Milk Donuts
1 1/2 cups milk
3/4 cup Fruity Pebbles
2 cups cake flour
3/4 cup sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
2 eggs
2 tbsp butter
1/2 tsp vanilla
3)
Donut Glaze
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
3 tbsp “cereal” milk
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup Fruity Pebbles
4)
Blueberry Ricotta Waffles
1-3/4 cup flour
2 tbsp sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 cup milk
1/2 tsp lemon zest
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
2 tbsp oil
1egg
fresh blueberries