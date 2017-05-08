Man claiming Queens robbers shouted ‘MS-13’ fabricated incident: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A man claiming three men stabbed and robbed him in Jackson Heights over the weekend while shouting “MS-13” fabricated the entire ordeal, police said Monday.

The man, 45, told police a group of three men approached him from behind, stabbed him in the back, and nabbed about $600 from his pockets, according to officers.

Meanwhile, they allegedly shouted “MS-13” — the name of a notorious, nationally known gang linked to a string of killings in Brentwood and neighboring Central Islip that’s resulted in at least 11 deaths since the start of the year.

The ordeal allegedly took place at Roosevelt Avenue and 90th Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The man was hospitalized and treated for a 1-inch deep stab wound, police said.

Following an investigation, however, police say they determined the man was out drinking with other people when they got into a dispute.

Police do not believe he was robbed, or that “MS-13” was ever shouted.

It is not yet known if the man, or anyone else, will face charges.