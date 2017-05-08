× Man accused of sexually assaulting tourist, knocking out several of her teeth is ID’d by police

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a German tourist and knocking out several of her teeth as he mugged her last week was identified by police on Monday.

Keon Robinson, 28, is being sought for a sexual assault and robbery last Thursday in the 32 Precinct, in the Harlem neighborhood, NYPD Chief Robert Boyce tweeted Monday morning.

He is known to frequent Precinct 81, which includes Brooklyn’s Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood, according to Boyce. Police later clarified he is the man sought in the assault of a tourist last week.

. @NYPDSVU is looking for Keon Robinson for a Sexual Aslt/Rob in the @NYPD32Pct on 5/4. He is known to frequent the @NYPD81Pct #1800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/LlkzoK35om — Chief Robert Boyce (@NYPDDetectives) May 8, 2017

The German tourist, 31, was lost while trying to locate her Airbnb last Thursday around 3 a.m. near West 146 Street and Seventh Avenue when police say she was attacked.

The attacker approached the woman, told her he had a gun and groped her, according to police.

He then snatched her purse, punched her repeatedly, pulled down her underwear, took off her dress and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Surveillance video released by police captured some of the vicious assault.

The victim suffered injuries to her face, including the loss of several teeth, and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The injuries were so severe, investigators said they were not immediately able to speak with her.