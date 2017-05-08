LIRR signal problem snares evening commute with delays, cancellations at Penn Station

NEW YORK — Long Island Rail Road riders can expect another messy commute Monday evening.

The MTA has suspended westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station because of a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels. Service is also suspended between Woodside and Penn Station on the Port Washington Branch.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Sutphin/Archer, Union Turnpike and 71st Avenue, no. 2 and 3 trains at Atlantic Avenue and 34th Street and the no. 7 train at 61st Street Woodside.

Amtrak inspectors are on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates