Jerry Springer's show airs weekdays at 11 a.m. and noon on PIX11.
Jerry Springer shows off his dance moves
-
Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on ‘Live’
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, Mar. 24
-
Steve Wilkos shares his Super Bowl pick
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, Mar. 22
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, May 5
-
-
Grammy-winning artist Wyclef Jean to perform tomorrow, Feb 3., on the PIX11 Morning News
-
Maksim Chmerkovskiy talks new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, Mar. 16
-
Off-Broadway’s ‘The Fantasticks’ to close after 21,000 shows
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, May 4
-
-
Man beats 25-year-old with tire iron at JFK baggage claim: police
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday, Mar. 21
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Monday, Mar. 20