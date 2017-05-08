2 boys questioned about fire that destroyed New Jersey playground: mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDEN, N.J. — Two boys have been questioned about a fire that caused about $80,000 worth of damage and destroyed a New Jersey playground over the weekend, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said Monday.

Police and fire officials responded to reports of a blaze at Wales Park, also known as Sgt. Alexander Wales Memorial Park, located at 32 West Curtis St., just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Linden Police Department.

A “large fire with heavy black smoke” was found in the park’s playground area, police said.

Fire crews managed to extinguish it in minutes, but not before the blaze destroyed the playground, according to police.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage, police said.

Police said the blaze appeared suspicious, and upon reviewing surveillance video from neighbors, were able to identify two boys wanted for questioning, Armstead said.

The boys, believed to be underage, have been taken in for questioning, Armstead said.

It is not yet known if they will face charges.