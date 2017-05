EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn —A 12-year-old was shot Monday night in Brooklyn.

Police say the shooting happened on Eldert Lane in the East New York section of the borough around 10:30 p.m.

The child was shot once in the leg.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are now searching the area for a suspect.

