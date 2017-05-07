Trio shouting ‘MS-13’ stab man in back in Jackson Heights, steal about $600: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A group of three men stabbed and robbed a 45-year-old man in Jackson Heights Saturday night, an NYPD spokesman said.

The group approached the victim from behind and stabbed him in the back near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 90th Street around 7 p.m., police said. They shouted ‘MS-13’ during the attack and took about $600 in cash from the victim’s pockets.

It was not immediately clear if the men were actually members of MS-13 – a notorious gang.

The victim was treated for a 1-inch deep stab wound at Elmhurst Hospital, police said. He was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Police have not release the victim’s name.

No arrests have been made.

MS-13 has been blamed for a trail of 11 corpses of mostly young people discovered in woods and vacant lots in Brentwood and neighboring Central Islip since the start of the school year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).