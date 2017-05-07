PIX11 sits down with Tony Award nominees

The 2017 Tony Award Nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York for the first time to celebrate their nominations.

PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe sat down with this year’s nominees, to talk everything from where they were when they got the news, to what they are going to wear award night.

The American Theatre Wing’s 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

The Tony Awards, honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

