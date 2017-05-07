Pedestrian dives into bay, rescues trapped passenger after car crashes into NJ water

NEW JERSEY — An Atlantic City man dove into a bay and rescued the driver and passengers of a car Sunday morning after the car crashed througha barrier and into the water, police said.

The car was fully submerged in the water by the time police got there around 4:40 a.m., officials said.

A 29-year-old Absecon man had been driving the car, police said. A 28-year-old woman was in the passenger seat.

It is not yet clear how the car ended up in the water, but when TJ Andrews saw the sinking car, he immediately sprang into action.

Andrews jumped in and helped the driver free the woman, police said. She was trapped in the car.

The woman was treated for serious injuries, police said. Andrews and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

Officials from the Atlantic City Fire Department used a crane to pull the car out of the water.