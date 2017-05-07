NY permits all union members to deduct dues on state taxes

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York union dues are now fully tax deductible under a state budget provision backed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo on Friday ceremonially signed a bill in New York City that will allow for more union workers to deduct all of their dues from New York State taxes.

“At a time when unions are under attack, New York is fighting even harder to preserve union jobs and lift up the middle class,” Gov. Cuomo said on Twitter.

A limitation built into the law prevented many union workers from applying the deduction, but the state’s new budget agreement removed those limitations at the state level.

Cuomo says the deduction is aimed at uplifting the middle class and is expected to save about $70 per taxpayer per year.

The bill will affect about 500,000 union workers in public and private sectors and will cost the state about $35 million.

PIX11 contributed to this report.