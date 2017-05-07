Nicki Minaj offers to help fans pay for tuition, student loans

NEW YORK — Nicki Minaj is helping her fans get through school with a little financial help.

The generosity kicked off Saturday when the rapper posted to Twitter about an online contest to hang out with her and go to the Billboard Music Awards. Her talk of spending big money prompted Twitter user @CJbydesign to send her a meme asking if she’d pay for their tuition.

Minaj responded telling the student that if they showed her straight As and could verify it with their school, she’d help pay.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Her offer to pay for their tuition set Twitter ablaze with fans asking for help with tuition, student loans and school supplies. Minaj extended the offer to other fans as long as they had all As.

@NICKIMINAJ 4.0 at Tennessee State University, Health Sciences major, Math minor 😇 these loans are gonna kill me 🙃 pic.twitter.com/5ZuYWlL4Ic — Nhadyaaa (@Laugh_ImFat) May 7, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ NIC I STARTED OFF COLLEGE W A B A N G & I REALLY NEED HELP PAYING FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS PLEASE NIC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4YFqP1iDgQ — kyle (@KahlDelMinaj) May 7, 2017

According to FOX 59, a Ball State University student named Kyle is one of the fans the “Starships” singer is helping out.

Kyle showed Minaj a screen shot of his straight As in classes such as chemistry, physics and personal finance. She then asked him how much he needed.

TMZ reports more than two people have received money from Minaj.

One person got a check for $500 from the rapper. They said she reached out to them in a direct message on Twitter for their bank information.

Minaj said she may help out other students in the next few months.