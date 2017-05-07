Man knocks 64-year-old victim to the ground, beats him, steals his wallet

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man assaulted and robbed a 64-year-old man in the Bronx early Saturday morning, police said.

He knocked the victim to the sidewalk of East 164th Street with a punch to the face around 3:45 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The culprit repeatedly kicked and punched the victim.

Police say he took the victim’s wallet and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

Police described the attacker as being about 25-years-old with a light complexion. The culprit is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a black sweater and gray sweatpants.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man.

