Infant accidentally hit after parents get into domestic dispute: Police sources

BELMONT, The Bronx — A 2-month-old baby was injured Sunday after she was accidentally hit while her parents fought, police sources say.

The incident happened at an apartment on Southern Boulevard in the Belmont section of the Bronx just after 4 a.m.

Police sources the father, 28, went to swing at the mother, 26, but instead hit the little girl.

The child, who had swelling to the side of her face, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are interviewing the parents at their home.

No charges have been filed.