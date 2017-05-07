Duo smashes through sheetrock in Long Island jewelry heist: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Long Island jewelry store Saturday morning.

The suspects allegedly got into East West Jewelry in Hicksville through the wall of the building next door.

"They cut the sheetrock wall and tried to cut the safe," said Vijay Verma, co-owner of the store on Broadway.

Verma said when the suspects couldn't get the safe open, they broke down the door and walked into the showcase room.

That's where they got their hands on diamonds and gold worth approximately $30,000.

Surveillance video shows one of the burglars dressed in all black wearing a mask using a crowbar to smash the alarm system before destroying the security cameras.

Once a second alarm went off, the suspects took off before police arrived.

"The last thing I expected was to get this text from my dad and uncle that our store was broken into," said Amit Verma, another partner in the family-owned jewelry business.

The family isn't too worried about what they lost, but they want the suspects behind bars.

"That's the best thing that happened, nobody was hurt, all these things can be replaced, said Amit Verma.

If you have any information call Nassau County Police or Crimestoppers at 1.800.244.TIPS.