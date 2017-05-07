Ben & Jerry’s issues recall for possible peanuts in Chocolate Fudge Brownie

NEW YORK — Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has issued a voluntary recall for an ice cream bar because it may contain peanuts.

The Vermont based company announced the recall Thursday for a limited number of boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.

According to a recall notice, the chocolate ice cream bars may contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices.

The slices are individually wrapped but the peanut allergen is not declared on the packaging.

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices were distributed throughout the United States. This is the only product impacted by the recall.

The recall was issued after the company received a customer complaint.

While no illnesses have been reported due to the undeclared allergen, the company is taking precaution with the voluntary recall.

Customers with the affected UPC code are asked to retain the box and call 877-270-7397 and request a replacement coupon.