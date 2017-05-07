Barack Obama calls for courage on opposing health bill during award ceremony

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — Former President Barack Obama says congressional lawmakers should show political courage and not repeal the health care law that was the signature legislative achievement of his administration.

Obama made the remark Sunday night in Boston while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

Last week House Republicans approved a health care law designed to replace Obama’s law, commonly called “Obamacare.”

Critics of the GOP bill say it amounts to a huge tax cut for wealthy Americans at the expense of coverage for those with low and modest incomes. Republicans have long opposed Obamacare and say it’s failing.

In his remarks, Obama said he hopes that lawmakers recognize “it actually doesn’t take a lot of courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential.”