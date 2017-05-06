Weekend L-train shutdown gives riders taste of what’s to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — There's no L train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan this weekend, giving riders a taste of what's to come in 2019 when the line shuts down for 15 months.

No L trains are running between Broadway Junction and Eighth Avenue from 12:10 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday -- and that means shuttle buses, chaos and complaints.

"It's a real pain," Luca Mercedes said. "Without the L train, it takes half an hour longer to get into Manhattan."

As alternatives, there are free shuttle buses running between the Marcy Avenue J, M, and Z train station, the Lorimer Street L train station, the Myrtle Wyckoff L, M train station and Broadway Junction.

"I don't really do buses very well," Shealynn Brand told PIX11, so not quite sure how to get around."

Nino Conigliaro had a solution: stay in Brooklyn.

"That's what I am doing," Congiliaro said.

The MTA is installing a continuously welded rail which they promise will make rides smoother, but this just the warmup.

The really big job will be the 15-month shutdown beginning in April 2019 in order to repair the Canarsie tunnel under the East River which flooded during Hurricane Sandy.

"I have friends who work at the MTA," Jackie Murphy, a Bed-Stuy resident, told PIX11. "People forget about Hurricane Sandy, but there was so much damage and these repairs have to be done."