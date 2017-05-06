Police chase ends in fatal crash in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — A police chase in New Jersey ended in a crash that killed a man Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers in Newark were pursuing a carcjacked vehicle when it crashed at about 7 p.m. near 45 Holland St., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.

A man was killed. The deceased’s name was not released because his family has not been notified, officials said.

It’s unclear if that man was traveling inside the stolen vehicle or was not related to the chase at all.