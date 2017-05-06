Off-duty officer stabbed in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed in Queens Saturday night, police said.

The officer was stabbed once in the arm at 10:20 p.m. near 94th Street and 20th Avenue in Jackson Heights, police said. He was off-duty at the time and was taken to a hospital. His wounds are not life-threatening, officials said.

The suspected attacker was arrested at the scene, though their identify has not been revealed yet.

It’s unknown what sparked the violence.

PIX11 News’ Doug Kahn contributed to this report.