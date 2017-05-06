Mom writes strikingly honest obituary about son, 25, who died from overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the nation deals with an opioid epidemic, Adam Bear’s family is sharing his story to inform others about the resources available to those who are tied by the “chains” of drug addiction, CNN affiliate WEWS reports.
Written by his mother, an obituary for the 25-year-old from Akron, Ohio, is garnering attention for its striking honesty.
Bear’s mother wrote:
“Adam enjoyed going to the gym, snowboarding, four wheeling, jet skiing, bonfires on the beach, reading – especially Harry Potter – and will always be remembered for his charming personality, disarming good looks and welcoming smile.
“Unfortunately, he will also be remembered as a statistic.”
Bear’s addiction started with prescription drugs then escalated to heroin.
“Once heroin got ahold of Adam it never let him go,” his family said.
Read the full obituary below:
Our beloved, Adam Richard Bear, died April 27, 2017 as the result of an overdose. He was 25 years old. Because Adam wanted to give back and help others, we share his story.
Adam was born in Akron, OH on August 23, 1991, the son of Jeff Bear and Michelle (Taylor) Benson. Adam attended West Port High School in Ocala FL. Most recently, he was employed as a salesman for Delray Nissan in Delray Beach, FL. Adam enjoyed going to the gym, snowboarding, four wheeling, jet skiing, bonfires on the beach, reading – especially Harry Potter – and will always be remembered for his charming personality, disarming good looks and welcoming smile.
Unfortunately, he will also be remembered as a statistic. When Adam graduated from high school his only goal was to be wealthy and he pursued the trappings of success with a passion. Along Adam’s journey, he made a bad decision to experiment with prescription opioids. This eventually led him to the world of heroin. Once heroin got ahold of Adam it never let him go. Adam’s family truly loved him and tried to be supportive as he struggled with addiction. He fiercely fought for years.
All Adam wanted was a normal life, free from the chains of addiction. Even though his story came to a sad end much too soon, if a life can be saved because his was lost, his goal of helping others will carry on.
If you have a loved one struggling with addiction, be assured that there are resources that can help. Please don’t be afraid of risking a friendship by keeping silent – you may end up losing a friend. Local resources include Nar-Anon Family Groups, The Addicts Mom and Breaking Barriers-Hope Is Alive.
Adam was preceded in death by his Grandmothers, Sandy Taylor and Barbara Bear.
He is survived by his parents – Michelle (David) Benson, Jeff (Nancy) Bear, brothers Connor and Kevin Bear, sister Lauren Benson, maternal grandfather Denny Taylor; paternal grandparents Dick and Sandy Bear, Uncle Chad Taylor, cousins Brooklyn and Chase Taylor, Aunt Jody and Uncle Terry Petitt, cousins Jessica and Jennifer.
Calling hours will be held Friday May 5th from 9-11am at Grace Church, 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn, OH. Services will be immediately following at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Breaking Barriers, PO Box 534, Uniontown, OH 44685.