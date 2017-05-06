Mom writes strikingly honest obituary about son, 25, who died from overdose

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the nation deals with an opioid epidemic, Adam Bear’s family is sharing his story to inform others about the resources available to those who are tied by the “chains” of drug addiction, CNN affiliate WEWS reports.

Written by his mother, an obituary for the 25-year-old from Akron, Ohio, is garnering attention for its striking honesty.

Bear’s mother wrote:

“Adam enjoyed going to the gym, snowboarding, four wheeling, jet skiing, bonfires on the beach, reading – especially Harry Potter – and will always be remembered for his charming personality, disarming good looks and welcoming smile. “Unfortunately, he will also be remembered as a statistic.”

Bear’s addiction started with prescription drugs then escalated to heroin.

“Once heroin got ahold of Adam it never let him go,” his family said.

Read the full obituary below: